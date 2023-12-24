State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.76 Million Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Silgan were worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Silgan by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Silgan by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,397.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,085 shares of company stock worth $1,472,712. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLGN opened at $45.46 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

See Also

