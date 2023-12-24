State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

PSX stock opened at $134.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.55. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.