State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.41 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average is $90.45. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

