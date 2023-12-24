State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.08 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

Aflac Trading Up 0.3 %

AFL opened at $81.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $84.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.