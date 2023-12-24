State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 280.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $251.43 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $312.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.29. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.65.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

