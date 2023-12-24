State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of NVR worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 22,694.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,424 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 848,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 376.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,980.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.05. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,519.05 and a 52-week high of $7,000.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6,135.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6,150.24.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $118.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,412.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.