State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.21 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

