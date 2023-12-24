State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 32,841 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

