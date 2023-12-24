Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stagwell

Stagwell Price Performance

Shares of STGW opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $617.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.98 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,256,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,323,000 after buying an additional 1,634,128 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,579,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,960 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth about $10,541,000. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,100 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,706,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,851 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.