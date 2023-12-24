SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Stake Lowered by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,957,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,238,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,312,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1,716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 225,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 403.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 134,833 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
GWX stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $709.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
