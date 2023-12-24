SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC IL

Rothschild Investment LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.34.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

