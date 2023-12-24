Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 83.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period.

NYSE SKY opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.02. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $76.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

