SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded SilverBow Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SilverBow Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.25.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBOW

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Shares of SBOW opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $733.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.97 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 45.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 333.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 774,760 shares during the last quarter. Riposte Capital LLC boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 70.7% during the second quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,504,000 after purchasing an additional 704,113 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 2,874.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 617,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 596,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 35.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 323,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 276,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.