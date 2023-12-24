Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $295.11.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $311.27 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $311.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.56. The stock has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after buying an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,530,000 after buying an additional 859,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,098,000 after buying an additional 668,305 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

