Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC IL

Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Shell were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Shell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Shell by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,115 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.