SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $136.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

