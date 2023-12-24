SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,583 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after acquiring an additional 682,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,042,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $458.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $286.79 and a 52 week high of $462.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.59.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

