SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 14.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,439,000 after buying an additional 228,040 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,251,000 after buying an additional 144,960 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $105.13.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

