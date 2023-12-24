SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in WNS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 192,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth $667,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth $12,148,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 173,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WNS opened at $63.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.40. WNS has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

