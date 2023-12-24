SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,000 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.68 and a one year high of $104.67.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

