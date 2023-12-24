SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 155,894 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,894 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after buying an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 28.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after buying an additional 4,903,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Plug Power by 128,905.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,165,000 after buying an additional 16,942,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,498,000 after buying an additional 718,729 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.