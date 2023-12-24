Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGEN. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.00.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen has a 12 month low of $123.77 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.41.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 18.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

