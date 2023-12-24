Scharf Investments LLC Buys 28 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,003,000 after purchasing an additional 535,581 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,953 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $520.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $536.71 and a 200-day moving average of $507.70. The company has a market capitalization of $481.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

