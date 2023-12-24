Royal Bank of Canada Trims QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Target Price to $130.00

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on QDEL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.75.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 0.3 %

QDEL stock opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $98.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.39 and a beta of 0.37.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.