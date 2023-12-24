Rothschild Investment LLC IL Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,585 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Redburn Atlantic cut Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Tapestry Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TPR opened at $37.05 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.