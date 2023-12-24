Rothschild Investment LLC IL Takes $447,000 Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,525,000 after acquiring an additional 369,428 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,186,000 after acquiring an additional 215,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,529,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,042,000 after acquiring an additional 221,938 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,139,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,927,000 after acquiring an additional 924,365 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,636.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,636.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

