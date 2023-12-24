Rothschild Investment LLC IL Sells 700 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622,708 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190,712 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

