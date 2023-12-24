Rothschild Investment LLC IL Sells 275 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,324,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $63.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $53.27 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

