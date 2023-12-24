Rothschild Investment LLC IL Raises Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 117.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Sempra were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $73.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.96. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

