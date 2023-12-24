Rothschild Investment LLC IL Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,249 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $103.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.98 and a 200-day moving average of $95.79. The company has a market capitalization of $534.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

