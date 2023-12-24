Rothschild Investment LLC IL Purchases New Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Snap by 10.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 7.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $113,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 482,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,446,161 shares of company stock worth $14,286,892. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Snap stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

