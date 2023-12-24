Rothschild Investment LLC IL Purchases 1,173 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.2 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

