Rothschild Investment LLC IL Invests $454,000 in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,968,000 after purchasing an additional 215,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Perrigo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,921,000 after purchasing an additional 109,441 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in Perrigo by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,367,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $59,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $304,549.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $59,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $304,549.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 634.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,180.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRGO

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.