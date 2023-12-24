Rothschild Investment LLC IL Invests $338,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 79,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AES by 6.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of AES by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 184,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AES news, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,234.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $19.10 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.41%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

