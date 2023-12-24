Rothschild Investment LLC IL Has $351,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

VB opened at $213.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $215.30.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

