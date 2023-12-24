Rothschild Investment LLC IL Has $315,000 Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. CWM LLC raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FLTR stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

