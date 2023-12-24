Rothschild Investment LLC IL Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $231.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $233.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.95.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

