Rothschild Investment LLC IL Buys New Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,668,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,165,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,680 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,978,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,834,000 after purchasing an additional 579,217 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 475,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after purchasing an additional 218,850 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $7,269,000.

USHY stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

