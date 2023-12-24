Rothschild Investment LLC IL Buys 64 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 111.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $382.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.02 and a 12 month high of $458.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

