Rothschild Investment LLC IL Buys 410 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

