Rothschild Investment LLC IL Buys 32 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $846.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $818.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $796.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $887.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

