Rothschild Investment LLC IL Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Equinix were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Equinix by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Equinix by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Equinix by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $6,922,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $3,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $799.68 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $641.66 and a 52-week high of $824.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $773.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $769.31. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 85.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.23%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

View Our Latest Report on Equinix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.