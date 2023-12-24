Rothschild Investment LLC IL Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

