Rothschild Investment LLC IL Boosts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $269.41 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $351.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.