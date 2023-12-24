Rothschild Investment LLC IL Acquires 241 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.93.

NYSE:PH opened at $458.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.79 and a fifty-two week high of $462.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

