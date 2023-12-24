Roth Mkm Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $21.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Roth Mkm from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:RVLV opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 2.03. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.