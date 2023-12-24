Rosenblatt Securities Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $315.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.50.

Shares of CRWD opened at $255.63 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $261.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,259.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,370,917.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $51,965,473 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

