Robert W. Baird Raises FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $315.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $302.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLT. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $277.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $177.07 and a twelve month high of $281.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

