Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 4,805 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,873,134,000 after purchasing an additional 282,266,153 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,976,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,739,000 after purchasing an additional 71,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $138.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

