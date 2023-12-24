Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 599.13 ($7.58).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMV. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Numis Securities raised Rightmove to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 660 ($8.35) to GBX 675 ($8.54) in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.65) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

LON RMV opened at GBX 571.60 ($7.23) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 522.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 540.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 457.70 ($5.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 615.40 ($7.78). The company has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,381.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, insider Alison Dolan sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.07), for a total transaction of £11,247.08 ($14,224.21). 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

